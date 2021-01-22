Can You Use a Menstrual Cup With an IUD?

But if you have an IUD , there are a few things to consider before you use a menstrual cup.

When you have your period, you may prefer using a menstrual cup instead of tampons or pads. Menstrual cups are becoming more popular because they’re reusable, long lasting, and eco-friendly.

What Is a Menstrual Cup?

A menstrual cup is a small, flexible cup you put in your vagina to collect blood when you have your period. It’s usually made of silicone or rubber.

Unlike tampons and pads, a cup doesn’t absorb the blood that flows from your uterus. Instead, it collects the blood. You empty the cup when it’s full or if it leaks, about every 12 hours or so. You remove the cup, empty it, rinse it, and put it back in until the end of your period.

There are advantages of using a menstrual cup instead of tampons or pads. It’s easy to use once you get the hang of it. It costs less than other methods, creates less waste, has no odor, and doesn’t need to be changed as often.

“It’s all about freedom for menstruating people,” says Nicole E. Williams, MD, a gynecologic surgeon at the Gynecology Institute of Chicago.

There are downsides too. It may be hard for you to put in and take out. It can also be messy. You have to sterilize the cup after each period. Not all menstrual cups fit perfectly.

And if you have an intrauterine device, or IUD, it might get dislodged if the menstrual cup pulls on the strings. If your IUD comes out of place, you might get pregnant.