Making Decisions About Switching Birth Control Methods

Over time, your birth control might not fit into your lifestyle anymore, or for any number of reasons, you make be looking to change it. It’s normal and completely safe to switch birth control methods, as long as you talk to your doctor first. Learning about different types of birth control and how to safely switch can help you find the best method for you.

Why You May Want to Switch Birth Control Methods It might be a good time to consider a new form of birth control if: You forget to take your pill. If you forget to take their pill at the same time every day, it can put you at a higher risk for pregnancy. If setting alarms or creating reminders still hasn’t helped you stay consistent with the pill, you may want to look into different methods. Some other methods to consider include barrier methods like condoms, internal condoms, cervical caps, the sponge, or the diaphragm. While you’ll still need to remember to use these before having sex, you won’t need to remember to take a pill every day.