Judge Blocks Trump Employer Birth Control Rules

January 14, 2019 -- The Trump administration's new rules on employer-provided birth control have been blocked in some parts of the country by a judge in California.

The preliminary injunction against the rules allowing more companies to opt out of providing female employees with no-cost birth control apply to 13 states and Washington, D.C., the Associated Press reported.

Judge Haywood Gilliam ruled on Sunday in favor of plaintiffs seeking to prevent the rules from taking effect as scheduled on Monday while a lawsuit against them is before the courts.

However, Gilliam rejected the plaintiffs' request to block the rules nationwide, the AP reported.

The ruling applies to California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and the District of Columbia.