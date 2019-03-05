Drug Company Recalls Birth Control Pills

March 5, 2019 -- Several lots of birth control pills have been recalled because they may be in the wrong order or may have an empty blister pocket.

Apotex Corp., based in Florida, on Monday announced the recall of four lots of drospirenone and ethinyl estradiol tablets, USP. The drugs are made by Oman Pharmaceutical Products Co.

The FDA says the product could become less effective if a patient does not take a tablet because it is missing or takes a placebo instead of an active tablet. No unexpected pregnancies or other events have been reported, Apotex says.

Anyone taking the medicine is encouraged to continue using it; to use a nonhormonal method of birth control, such as condoms or a diaphragm; and to contact their doctor for advice. Recalled products can also be returned to the pharmacy.

The recalled products, all of which expire in August 2020 and come in 3 mg/0.03 mg doses, include:

NDC number Lot number

60505-418-3 7DY008A

60505-418-3 7DY009A

60505-418-3 7DY010A

60505-418-3 7DY011A