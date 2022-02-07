IUDs a Very Effective Form of Birth Control, Study Confirms

FRIDAY, Feb. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- You've just delivered your second or third child, and you're ready to close the door on any future pregnancies. Does it matter whether you choose to use an IUD or have your tubes tied?

It turns out that IUDs are nearly as effective as having your tubes tied in preventing unwanted pregnancies and cause fewer side effects, a new study finds.

It challenges the widely held belief that having your tubes tied (tubal ligation) -- which requires surgery and is permanent -- is more effective than an IUD, which is easily removed.

"Tubal ligation is really no longer the gold standard for pregnancy prevention," said study first author Dr. Eleanor Bimla Schwarz, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco and chief of the Division of General Internal Medicine at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

She and her colleagues examined claims data from more than 83,000 Medi-Cal recipients who received either a tubal ligation or an IUD between 2008 and 2014, to see how many became pregnant within a year.