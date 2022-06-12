More States Are Allowing Pharmacists to Prescribe Birth Control

TUESDAY, Dec. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pharmacists can now prescribe hormonal contraceptives in 20 U.S. states, plus Washington, D.C., giving women easier access to birth control, a new report says.

Another 10 states have legislation in the works, according to research presented Monday at a meeting of the American Society for Health-System Pharmacists, in Las Vegas.

Having easy access to birth control has been a hot topic since the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade abortion ruling.



"Pharmacists are an underutilized and essential resource for so many Americans, especially for people who live far from other health care providers or have limited access for other reasons," Tom Kraus, ASHP vice president of government relations, said in a society news release.



A national analysis showed this is a growing trend.

"Pharmacists have taken on more responsibility in providing health care the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said the lead author of the analysis, Soumya Jairam, a Pharm D candidate at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, N.J.