April 6, 2023 – When Shazia Chowdhury was 12 years old, her period started, and it wouldn’t stop.

She would bleed for weeks on end, leaving her weak and dizzy. Nearly a year later, she finally visited her primary care doctor, who diagnosed her with a bleeding disorder and recommended birth control to suppress menstruation.

“I only went 3 or 4 days out of the month without bleeding,” said Chowdhury, who's now 18 and a student in New York City. “I can now sit comfortably instead of feeling my own blood every time I sit down.”

“I’m glad I went on the pill because the bleeding was so overwhelming,” she said. “My quality of life wouldn’t have been great.”

Adolescents have been able to safely suppress their period with birth control for decades. Hormonal birth control can make the blood that flows during menstruation less frequent and less intense, and it can sometimes stop periods completely. But not every menstruating teenager is made aware of that option.