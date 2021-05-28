Coming out is when you decide to tell people about your gender or sexual orientation. We live in what you might hear called a heteronormative society, which means people usually assume you identify with the sex you were assigned at birth (cisgender) and are attracted to members of the opposite sex (heterosexual). But that isn’t always the case, and it’s just one of many reasons LGBTQ people decide to come out.

Why Come Out? Coming out can be hard to deal with on your own, whether you’re still coming to terms with your gender identity or sexual orientation or if you’ve accepted it completely. But many LGBTQ people get to a point where they need to talk about it or find support. There are lots of reasons to come out. You might do it because you: Don’t want people to gossip about you

Want to start dating and want family members and friends to know

Want to be accepted for who you are

It can offer a host of benefits. It can help build your self-esteem because you'll be able to live your life on your own terms. It can also ease stress when you feel like you're who you really are. Coming out is staking a claim to be your authentic self, says Daniel K. Hall-Flavin, MD, a psychiatry professor at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. We often don't think about identity and how it affects our physical and mental health, says Mary Weber, a clinical instructor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. "We need spaces where we can just show up and be."