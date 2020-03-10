WEDNESDAY, Nov. 7, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Untreatable, antibiotic-resistant gonorrhea has become a chilling prospect in the United States, raising concerns that people might someday have to live with the sexually transmitted bacteria.

But now there's reason for hope. A newly developed antibiotic pill has proven effective against gonorrhea in early clinical trials.

Zoliflodacin proved effective in treating gonorrhea infections of the urinary and genital tracts and rectum, researchers say.

"Gonorrhea has become resistant to every antibiotic that has ever been used for it, so right now we're down to our last class of antibiotics that can be used," said lead researcher Dr. Stephanie Taylor, an infectious disease specialist in New Orleans.

"This is very, very encouraging as a potential new antibiotic," added Taylor, medical director of the Louisiana State University-CrescentCare Sexual Health Center.

The study results are published in the Nov. 8 New England Journal of Medicine.

Gonorrhea rates have risen dramatically in recent years in the United States.

More than 555,600 cases were reported nationally in 2017, an 18 percent increase over the previous year, said Dr. Susan Blank, assistant commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. And between 2013 and 2017, gonorrhea rates increased 67 percent.

"It's a swiftly increasing infection in the United States," Blank said. "We are seeing some pretty steep increases. It's rarely fatal, but it can really profoundly impact quality of life."

Currently, people with gonorrhea are treated with an injection of ceftriaxone, the only antibiotic still effective against the bacteria, Taylor said.

"We know gonorrhea has an incredible capacity to develop resistance to antibiotics," Blank said. "Where we are right now, untreatable gonorrhea is a real possibility."

Untreated gonorrhea can cause sterility in people, as well as pelvic inflammatory disease, ectopic pregnancy and destructive arthritis, Blank said. Babies exposed to gonorrhea by infected mothers can be stricken blind.

"Gonorrhea also facilitates significantly the transmission of HIV infection between sex partners," said Blank, who wrote an editorial accompanying the new trial results.

In this clinical trial with 141 participants, zoliflodacin proved nearly as effective as ceftriaxone.