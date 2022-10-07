Oct. 7, 2022 – Where do teens and young adults go to talk about sex, sexual health, and sexually transmitted diseases?

The obvious – routine medical checkups, hanging out with friends or partners – are possibly becoming less common than social media platforms for information and advice. And it appears that researchers and doctors alike are starting to pay close attention by meeting users where they are – both to observe and take part in real-time exchanges around sexual health topics that occur in more leveled, stigma-free playing fields.

For patients and doctors, it’s a win-win situation, one that provides a chance to address and prevent the spread of STD misinformation and, at the same time, help to reverse skyrocketing rates of some of these infections in younger people.

Ina Park, MD, an STD doctor and professor of family and community medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, says that almost all of her and her colleagues’ patients – especially within a certain age range – are on social media.