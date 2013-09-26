Could 1 Dose of HPV Vaccine Be Enough?

FRIDAY, Dec. 27, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- In a finding that might make the HPV vaccine more palatable to many, new research suggests a single dose may provide just as much protection from cervical cancer as the recommended two to three doses do.

"The vaccine is extremely effective, and can prevent over 90% of nearly 35,000 cancers caused by HPV every year among men and women," explained study author Ashish Deshmukh. He's an assistant professor with the Center for Health Services Research at the University of Texas Health School of Public Health in Houston.

"And we found that [American] women who received only one dose of HPV vaccine have gained similar benefits to those who received two or three doses," Deshmukh added.

First introduced in 2006, the multi-dose human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine can prevent most cervical and anal cancers among children and young adults exposed to the virus. It can also prevent the majority of both HPV-driven oral and penile cancers.

Yet vaccine coverage has remained low. In the United States, vaccination rates hover at about 50%. And in developing nations -- where the per-dosage cost of $4.50 is often out of reach -- rates are a dismal 10%, the researchers said.

One obstacle is the stigma around a vaccine linked to sexual activity among youth. Another is that many people remain unaware that HPV can cause cancer. And then there's the hassle and expense of the recommended two- or three-dose regimen.

But if a one-and-done vaccine could achieve the same goal, much of that last hurdle could be eliminated, the study team noted.

"We were surprised by the extent of the benefits," said Deshmukh, whose team's conclusion followed an analysis of HPV vaccination and diagnosis data on more than 1,600 women between the ages of 18 and 26.

All the women were participants in the U.S. National Health and Nutritional Examination Survey (NHANES) between 2009 and 2016. Nearly two-thirds had not been vaccinated at all. Just over 100 had been inoculated just once. About 125 had received two doses, and nearly 400 had received three.