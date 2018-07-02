Fewer Americans Are Getting Herpes

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 7, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Herpes infection rates are dropping among young Americans, and safer sex practices may be one reason why.

Roughly 12 percent of adults were infected with genital herpes (HSV-2) in 2015-2016, down from 18 percent in 1999-2000, a new government report found.

The same promising trend was seen with HSV-1, a form of herpes that causes sores around the mouth and lips, sometimes called fever blisters or cold sores. Forty-eight percent of Americans had the condition in 2015-2016, a drop from 59 percent in 1999-2000.

"The report tells us that two of our most prevalent viruses in the U.S population, HSV-1 and HSV-2, are steadily declining," said report author Geraldine McQuillan. She is a researcher with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS).

McQuillan added that other countries have seen a similar decline in the past two decades, and "improvements in living conditions, better hygiene and less crowding" may explain that drop.

Health experts suggested the findings aren't entirely unexpected.

"Though many factors may be at play, probably the largest impact is that young people are choosing to begin to be sexually active at later timeframes," said Dr. Matthew Hoffman.

As evidence, he pointed to a 2015 report that indicated that 44 percent of teen girls and 47 percent of teen boys had had sexual intercourse between 2011-2013. Those figures represent a 14 and 22 percent drop, respectively, over the last 25 years.

Hoffman was not part of the CDC study team, but serves as chair of the department of obstetrics & gynecology with the Christiana Care Health System, in Delaware.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Baltimore, agreed that "the findings of the study are not surprising."

However, he said it remains "unclear as to what is driving down the numbers, especially of HSV-1, which primarily causes oral herpes."

As for the declining genital herpes numbers, "awareness and safer sexual practices may be at play," said Adalja. "Also, the wider use of antiviral medications, like valacyclovir, may be diminishing the infectivity of those with herpes, decreasing the chance of spread."