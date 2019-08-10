STD Rates Continue to Rise in the U.S.

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Oct. 8, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- STD rates in the United States are continuing a years-long climb -- including a sharp rise in the number of babies born with syphilis.

A new government report finds that combined cases of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia reached an all-time high in 2018. Nearly 2.5 million cases of these sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) were reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the year.

"We're documenting an increase in STDs for the fifth consecutive year," said Elizabeth Torrone, an epidemiologist with the CDC.

And the numbers are certainly an underestimate, she added: STDs often have no symptoms, leaving people unaware they are infected.

That means they can also unknowingly transmit it to others. In a troubling trend, cases of congenital syphilis -- when newborns contract it from their mothers -- continue to rise. Those cases were up 40% from 2017, the CDC said, and 94 infants died from the infection in 2018.

"It's a tragic consequence of the STD epidemic," Torrone said. "Those deaths are completely preventable."

Newborns contract syphilis if their mothers are infected and untreated. Because syphilis can be cured with antibiotics, it's critical that pregnant women be screened for the infection at their first prenatal care visit, the CDC advised. Women at higher risk should be tested again in the third trimester and at delivery.

Lack of prenatal care is likely one factor driving the increase in newborn syphilis, according to Torrone. But the problem begins earlier, with young U.S. women contracting syphilis at an ever-higher rate in recent years.

Those cases rose 36% between 2017 and 2018.

"Newborn syphilis is rising at a very rapid rate," Torrone said, "and it parallels an increase in women of childbearing age."

Every year, the CDC reports the results of its national STD surveillance. And for the past five years, the conclusions have been the same: After years of decline, the most commonly reported STDs in the United States -- chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis -- are staging a comeback.