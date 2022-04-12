U.S. STD Cases Spiked During Pandemic

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, April 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Even as the COVID-19 pandemic kept people isolated at home, sexually transmitted disease (STDs) cases increased across the United States.

Although cases fell in the pandemic's early months, infections rose again by the end of 2020, with gonorrhea, syphilis and congenital syphilis surpassing 2019 levels, according to a new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report.

"STDs have been increasing now for maybe seven years in a row," said Dr. Leandro Mena, director of the CDC's Division of STD Prevention.

"These increases have roots in a decrease in funding public health, which has affected health departments' ability to provide screening, treatment, prevention and partner services," he added.

Increased substance use, which is linked to social practices and socioeconomic conditions making it difficult to access services, also plays a role, Mena said.

The new 2020 STD Surveillance Report, released April 12, found that at the end of 2020: