April 13, 2022

The number of cases of some sexually transmitted diseases continued to increase during 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, while overall STD cases dropped, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new report.

Reports of gonorrhea, syphilis, and congenital syphilis rose in 2020 compared to 2019, the CDC said. However, reports of chlamydia dropped compared to 2019, as did the total number of STD cases. Overall, the U.S. had about 2.4 million STD cases in 2020, down from the 2.6 million cases in 2019, the CDC said.

The report said overall STD case numbers may have dropped for several reasons related to COVID-19: stay-at-home orders, increased unemployment that caused people to lose health insurance, and increased use of telemedicine in which no lab tests were taken.

“COVID-19 continues to impact our healthcare system and STD program resources,” the report said. “It is unclear how the pandemic will affect future STD surveillance data. However, there is no reason to believe we will be back to ‘business as usual’ with STD case reporting anytime soon.”