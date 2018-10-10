Pop Culture: Behind the Pimple Video Craze

Oct. 11, 2018 -- New Age music plays on a piano. Two latex-gloved fingertips probe a small patch of skin, then press a blackhead until it gives up its contents. The fingers wipe away the goo, then move to the next blemish. This YouTube video, “Relaxing With Music and Cleansing Acne,” has had more than 3.5 million views in 5 months. And that’s nothing compared with the 36 million views that YouTube star Sandra Lee -- who styles herself Dr. Pimple Popper -- typically gets on her videos.

The wildly popular videos landed the Southern California-based dermatologist a TLC reality show, whose first season wrapped in August.

The millions of pimple video fanatics all over the world call themselves “popaholics.” But the phenomenon is hardly limited to zits. Blackheads, cysts, fatty globs called lipomas -- this dermatological landscape, as well as people who want to tour it, is varied.

But why does the very thing that makes some recoil captivate millions of others? “There really is something satisfying about knowing that something is in there, and I can get it out,” says Deirdre Hooper, a dermatologist and co-founder of Audubon Dermatology in New Orleans.

Hooper saps all sorts of blemishes in her office. “There’s a little bit of a rush, like an adrenaline release when, after draining a blackhead, something that the person was walking around with is now out.” Apparently, viewers get that rush, too.