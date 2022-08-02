Acne's Genetic Secrets Could Bring Better Treatments

TUESDAY, Feb. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For countless teens, it's the scourge of adolescence. But researchers say the discovery of new genetic variants associated with acne could help doctors identify people at high risk and perhaps point the way to new treatments.

"Despite major treatment advances in other skin conditions, progress in acne has been limited," said Catherine Smith, co-author of a new study. "As well as suffering from the symptoms of acne, individuals describe consequent profound, negative impacts on their psychological and social well-being," said Smith, a professor of dermatology and therapeutics at Guy's and St. Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust in Britain.

"It's exciting that this work opens up potential avenues to find treatments for them," Smith added in a hospital news release.

For the study, the U.K. team examined whole genome data collected worldwide from more than 20,000 people with acne and more than 595,000 without the skin condition.

The analysis revealed 29 new genetic variants that are more common in people with acne, bringing the total number of known variants to 46.