By Cassie Larkin, as told to Stephanie Watson

Treating our son, Kyan, for atopic dermatitis (eczema) has been a long haul. He was about 6 weeks old when we first noticed that he was breaking out in rashes. That was in May or June of 2013. We just figured he was sensitive to the heat.

Kyan was a pretty fussy baby. We tried switching him to different formulas, but his skin wasn’t getting any better. Between the fussiness and the rashes, we had him tested. That’s when he was diagnosed with eczema.

I had eczema as a baby, but I grew out of it pretty quickly. By age 2 or 3, my skin had cleared. That wasn’t the case for Kyan.

By age 2, his skin was just getting worse. The eczema was everywhere. We tried every cream, every lotion, every ointment. We put him in cotton pajamas and gloves. We rubbed oil onto his head to soothe his itchy scalp.

The pediatrician who was handling his care kept telling us, “This is normal. We have a lot of kids with eczema. Just try these lotions.” But the lotions weren’t touching the eczema and it wasn’t going away. It was constant.