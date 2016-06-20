Eczema and Your Diet

Up to 6% of adults have atopic dermatitis, a chronic, severe form of eczema that causes skin to become dry, red, itchy, and cracked. If you have it, you’re probably eager to find out if changing your diet might help.

“It’s a reasonable question, considering that many people, including health care practitioners, promote the idea that food is the root cause of eczema,” says Peter Lio, MD, founder and director of the Chicago Integrative Eczema Center.

The bottom line: It’s not.

In reality, eczema seems to be the result of an inherited defect in the skin’s ability to act as a barrier and keep in things that are beneficial (like moisture) and keep out things that are harmful (such as irritants, allergens, and germs).

While food allergies do not cause eczema, there is a link, especially with young children.

Research shows that moisturizing the skin of babies at high risk for atopic dermatitis and food allergies appears to prevent the development of both.