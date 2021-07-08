If you or your child has eczema, you’re probably no stranger to the itchiness, inflammation, and rash-like symptoms it can bring on. You can get eczema anywhere on your body. Exactly where depends partly on how old you are, says Kalyani Marathe, MD, a pediatric dermatologist and director of the Division of Dermatology at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Infants tend to get eczema on their:

Face

Backs of the arms or legs

Back

Chest

Belly

Older children and teens tend to get symptoms in creases or on places where they sweat, like their:

Neck

The insides of elbows

On the backs of knees

Sometimes, on hands or feet

Adults are more likely to get eczema on their hands, Marathe says, perhaps because they wash their hands and do the dishes more. It’s also common for symptoms to show up on the:

Feet

Neck

Inside creases

Adults are less likely to get facial and scalp eczema, Marathe says.

Both adults and children can get eyelid eczema, she says. That’s often due to an allergic reaction to something touching the skin.