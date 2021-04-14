Eczema: Keeping a Positive Body Image

These changes can also have an emotional and mental impact. Bachner says her eczema flares definitely affect her self-confidence.

Gabby Bachner, a pharmacy student at the University of Georgia in Athens, found out she had eczema soon after she went to college. The specific type she has, called contact dermatitis, happens when her body touches something that causes an allergic reaction. Bachner, who works in a pharmacy, found that her scrubs and certain lotions triggered her eczema flare-ups.

Eczema and Mental Health

Your skin is your largest organ, so problems with the way it looks can have a psychological impact.

Lower self-confidence can take a toll on your mental health. “With eczema both in children and adults, we do know that there's a higher rate of depression, ADHD, anxiety, and also a lot of sleep disturbances,” says Mamta Jhaveri, MD, assistant professor of dermatology at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

People with eczema have a higher chance of getting depression and anxiety than those without it. The odds are even higher if you have severe eczema. This can lead to a frustrating cycle. “Stress makes eczema worse and eczema makes stress worse,” Jhaveri says.

There are three main ways eczema can affect your mental health:

Chronic itch. Eczema often causes an itch you can’t control. When you’re in public, it can be hard to hide your scratching. This could lead to stress, anxiety, and worries about what others think.

Inflammation. Chronic conditions like eczema result from inflammation. Jhaveri says it can zap your energy levels and make it hard for you to focus.

Visible symptoms. Eczema often affects places that are hard to cover up, like your face, eyes, hands, or limbs. These areas might get swollen, scaly, cracked, or bloody, any if which could lower your self-image.

Bachner says past vacations with eczema were never stress-free. Before a trip, she would often get a pedicure. Lotions used during the treatment led to eczema flares on her legs. And since many eczema therapies don’t work right away, she couldn’t get the outbreak under control before she left. That made it difficult to feel confident in a bathing suit. She was afraid people would mistake her condition for an infection.