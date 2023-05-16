The Emotional Side of Treating Atopic Dermatitis

By Farwah Sheikh, as told to Kara Mayer Robinson

About 10 years ago, I started to see some inflammation on my skin. It lasted a few weeks. I didn't think it was a big deal at first.

But then I noticed that what I thought was a rash would last for months. That’s when I discovered I have atopic dermatitis (AD).

Now, years later, it's something I’m still learning to live with. Whenever I try a treatment and it doesn’t work, I get really frustrated, because not only did I waste money, but I wasted my time and hope.

I’ve tried everything. I’ve been prescribed multiple steroid creams, which would work for a few weeks, but then I’d become immune to them, and they’d just stop working. All my doctors would do is raise the dosage or strength. Now, I’ve stopped using topical creams. I don't find them effective enough long-term.

I tried getting an allergy test to figure out if it was something I was eating or wearing. I cut out dairy and gluten, which helped my AD but didn’t completely get rid of it.

I also went down the holistic route. I tried to use only natural ingredients. I tried sea buckthorn oil, turmeric, and black seed oil. I saw a functional holistic health doctor and then a medical doctor who specializes in nutrition. It also helped but didn't get rid of my symptoms 100%.

Everyone claims to have the solution, and you try it and end up back at square one. I get frustrated, because you’d think with all the advancements in medicine, there would be a solution.