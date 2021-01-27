Managing Severe Eczema and Setbacks

Ashley Hall has been living with severe eczema for more than 3 decades. She was only 2 years old when the first patch of dry, scaly skin emerged on the side of her body.

“My mom noticed I was scratching it constantly. And it wasn't like a typical little rash that kids normally get … it just wouldn't go away. Nothing was working -- no creams, no lotions. She tried everything. So that's when she knew it was something serious,” says Hall, a 33-year-old from Livingston, NJ.

Hall’s mother took her to a pediatrician. The doctor brushed it off as temporary baby eczema and prescribed a cream. But it didn’t work. The rash soon spread all over her body. This time, a trip to the dermatologist’s office confirmed it as atopic dermatitis (AD), a chronic form of eczema that exists with symptoms of allergies, which Hall would have for the rest of her life.