Eczema Can Dramatically Hurt Quality of Life

MONDAY, July 16, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Itching, blisters, sores and inflammation are a continuous and debilitating source of pain, shame and misery for many people who struggle with the allergic skin disease known as eczema, researchers say.

And a new survey suggests that many of those battling moderate-to-severe eczema suffer from an inability or reluctance to engage in activities and socializing, which leads to a considerably diminished quality of life.

For some eczema patients, their quality of life is poorer than those who have a wide range of other chronic health issues, including heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure, the researchers added.

"The more severe the atopic dermatitis [eczema], the worse the overall health, quality of life and life dissatisfaction," said study author Dr. Jonathan Silverberg.

"I see some of the toughest cases of atopic dermatitis around, so I can't say I was terribly surprised by this," Silverberg explained. "But I think most people who don't live with atopic dermatitis are surprised to hear just how debilitating it can be."

Silverberg serves as director of the Northwestern Medicine Multidisciplinary Eczema Center and the Contact Dermatitis Clinic at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, in Chicago.

According to the National Eczema Association, roughly 30 million Americans -- ranging from infants to seniors -- suffer from one of several different forms of the skin disease.

The exact cause remains elusive, and there is no known cure. And though topical drugs and immunotherapy can help manage the condition, treatment is complicated by the fact that "no two eczema patients are exactly alike," Silverberg said.

"For most patients, flares can come for no apparent reason at all," he noted. "Many patients are looking for that one [environmental] trigger they can avoid to cure their atopic dermatitis. For most, it doesn't exist."

And that means that patients with different triggers and different degrees of severity and symptoms will require a different "tailored treatment approach" for what will likely end up being a long-term chronic disorder, said Silverberg.

The survey of just over 600 eczema patients (with mild, moderate, or severe disease) revealed one all-too-common thread: a broad dissatisfaction with one's life.