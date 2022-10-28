If you have chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), also called chronic hives, and treatments like antihistamines and steroids aren’t helping, you may be a good candidate for biologics.

What Are Biologics?

Biologics are medicines that target specific antibodies, molecules, and cell receptors that cause inflammation and may trigger an allergic reaction like CSU.

Omalizumab (Xolair) is the only FDA-approved biologic for CSU. It’s approved for adolescents and adults 12 years and older who have chronic hives. It’s a shot you get about once a month. It blocks IgE, the antibody that causes allergies.

When you first try a biologic, your doctor gives you the shot to make sure everything goes smoothly. “There’s about a 1 in 2,000 risk of having an allergic reaction to the medication, so the first several doses are administered in a physician’s office or [an] infusion clinic,” says Kara Wada, MD, an allergist and immunologist at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Your doctor may recommend that you keep taking your other CSU medicines at the same time.