Meet Rosie: She Inspires Other Kids With Hair Loss

July 11, 2019 -- Rosie Quinn was 2 years old when she started losing her hair. She was 3 when she noticed other children staring and pointing at her. Now at age 8, she’s embraced being bald, and she helps other kids who’ve lost hair due to medical conditions.

“She’s very loving, and she’s so empathetic. Maybe it’s because she has a difference herself,” says her mother, Paula Quinn.

Rosie has alopecia, a non-contagious disease that makes you lose patches of hair. The type Rosie has is rare and severe -- she’s lost all of the hair on her body.

To help her daughter feel more comfortable about being bald, years ago Paula took a painting Rosie made of a rainbow and printed it on a headscarf.

“She spent a good 5 minutes looking in the mirror, putting it on ... and she innocently turned and looked at me and said, ‘Can I give this to all the bald kids?’” Paula says. “For like the next 6 months, every other day, she would ask.”

Rosie’s persistence paid off. She inspired her mom to create Coming Up Rosies, a nonprofit organization that turns children’s paintings and drawings into scarves or superhero capes. The group donates art kits to hospitals and charities. Then, after a child designs their masterpiece, their parents can upload it to Coming Up Rosies’ website to get it made.

The group is quickly achieving its goal of bringing some happiness and comfort to children with serious health problems, especially kids with a condition that brings on baldness. Since its launch in 2016, Coming Up Rosies says it has donated more than 1,000 “Smile Kits” to 16 children’s hospitals across the U.S.

"My dream is that bald kids like me can be happy,” Rosie says on the group’s website. “The scarves will help them to love themselves just the way they are. I hope the head scarves make them feel better about themselves and make them smile."

She also helps kids bring their art creations to life during visits she makes with her mom to Ronald McDonald House, where families stay for little to no cost while their child receives hospital treatments.