The best way to think of the way hair grows is to picture a garden. How well it grows is completely a result of what is happening “underground.”

“Like a garden, a normal hair cycle should lead to a product, which is the hair,” says Wendy Roberts, MD, a dermatologist in Rancho Mirage, CA. “Growth cycles are important because when they go awry, that is one of the reasons we have hair loss.”

And things that interfere with the cycle -- like medication, illness, infections, or chemicals -- have the potential to stop hair from being formed properly.

"It’s a very dynamic place and anything that can get the cycle off can cause hair loss,” Roberts says.

Although hair loss may seem like a more prominent problem in people assigned male at birth, you may be nearly as likely to lose, or have thinning, hair if you're assigned female at birth. Most women notice it in their 50s or 60s, but it can happen at any age and for a variety of reasons.

Taking hormones can change hair growth for anyone. Researchers are looking into how it affects people who are transgender or nonbinary, specifically. Transgender people don't identify with the sex they were assigned at birth. Nonbinary means that the person doesn't identify as male or female, and may identify as a combination of genders. A person can identify as both.