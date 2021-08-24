Hair Regrowth Stimulated by Microneedle Patch

Aug. 27, 2021 -- While some prefer the bald look, those who are unhappy about losing their hair might be interested to hear about a new approach where scientists use mechanical stimulation to promote hair regrowth.

Male- or female-pattern baldness, also known as androgenetic alopecia, affects more than half of middle-aged men in the United States. While it is less common among women, it can affect people's body image and emotional health, explains study co-author Fangyuan Li, PhD, from the College of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, China. The impact can be severe, Li says, "especially for women and young people."

There are over-the-counter remedies, but most of them don't get at the root causes of the problem, the researchers say.

Currently, FDA-approved drugs for hair loss include minoxidil (Rogaine) and finasteride (Propecia). But there are side effects, and the treatments only work when continuously used for an extended time.

Some people may opt instead to have hair follicle transplants; But, Li explains, the surgery is painful and not always successful because it depends a lot on the quality of donor hair follicles, which can vary.

Seeking to develop a new nonsurgical option, the scientists, led by Jianqing Gao, vice dean of the College of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Zhejiang University, designed a dissolvable microneedle patch to deliver treatment near hair roots beneath the skin.