Bald Truth: Mouse Study May Get at Roots of Hair Loss

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Oct. 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- New research in mice may provide clues to age-related hair loss in men and women.

Scientists found that as hair stem cells in mice age, they lose the stickiness that keeps them secured inside the hair follicle. This allows the stem cells to drift away from the follicle.

"The result is fewer and fewer stem cells in the hair follicle to produce hair," said study lead author Rui Yi, a professor of pathology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, in Chicago. This leads to thinning hair and baldness during aging, he noted.

The researchers also identified genes that may regulate hair stem cell adhesion. And they created mice that lacked two of the genes, FOXC1 and NFATC1.

The mice without those genes started losing hair rapidly at four months and were completely bald within 12 to 16 months, according to the study. The results were published in October in the journal Nature Aging.