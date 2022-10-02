How Best to Fight Hair Loss in Men

THURSDAY, Feb. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly all men see their hairline recede or a bald spot emerge at some point in their life. For those looking to slow the march of time, a new study helps sort out which hair-loss medications work best.

The analysis, of 23 previous studies, ranks the available hair-loss medications, from most effective to least.

Experts said the list is helpful. The medications — dutasteride, finasteride and minoxidil — have long been used, but there has been little information on how they stack up against each other in effectiveness.

"We don't have trials comparing these medications head-to-head," said Dr. Anthony Rossi, a dermatologist who was not involved in the research.

That has left doctors without a solid answer to the inevitable question, which option works best?

The new research will help fill that gap, according to Rossi, of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Weill Cornell Medical College, both in New York City.

The top-ranking treatment was dutasteride (Avodart) capsules, at a dose of 0.5 milligrams a day. On average, it produced the biggest increase in total hair count after six months of use. That means men who use it can expect more hair to crop up where there was none, though that includes smaller, "peach fuzz" hairs.