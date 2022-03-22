March 28, 2022 -- Last night’s Academy Awards ceremony is a buzzing topic of conversation today.

Troy Kotsur became the first deaf man to win an Oscar – and the highly coveted best supporting actor award, at that.

But it was what happened afterward that arguably stole the show.

Viewers and audience members alike watched in awe as actor Will Smith marched on stage and struck award presenter and comedian Chris Rock in the face after he directed a joke at Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, for her shaved head.

Pinkett Smith has publicly shared her struggles with alopecia areata, which is a disorder that causes your immune system to attack your hair follicles. For many, it also can carry stigma and can lead to feelings of depression or mental illness.

The result is hair loss, which can vary from quarter-size patches to losing all the hair on your head or even your entire body. About 700,000 people in the U.S. have alopecia areata, according to a 2020 study. Of them, slightly more than half are women, and more than 77% are white. (To learn more information on alopecia areata and hair loss, click here.)

The incident set social media ablaze, and strong sentiments were heard from those who have been personally affected by alopecia.