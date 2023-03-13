Sometimes Hair Loss in Women Can Point to Bigger Health Issues

FRIDAY, March 17, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Hair loss can be devastating for women, but the condition can also signal additional health problems.

An American Academy of Dermatology expert offers information about the types of hair loss seen in women with darker skin tones, common types of medical conditions associated with hair loss and treatment options.

“Research shows that women who experience hair loss can also have other medical conditions like diabetes, acne and breast cancer,” said Dr. Valerie Callender, professor of dermatology at Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, D.C.

“By recognizing the signs of hair loss and seeing your dermatologist as soon as possible, you may be able to limit the progression, hold on to the hair you have, and discover any other underlying medical conditions you may have," she said in an academy news release.

One condition -- central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia (CCCA) -- causes hair loss in the center of the scalp. This is the most common type of hair loss seen in women with darker skin tones, affecting nearly 15% of Black women.