Health Highlights: Nov. 9, 2017

Here are some of the latest health and medical news developments, compiled by the editors of HealthDay:

Obamacare Enrollment Tops 600,000 in First Week

More than 600,000 Americans signed up for insurance under the Affordable Care Act between Nov. 1-4, which was the first week of open enrollment season, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) said Thursday.

Nearly 80 percent of them renewed their coverage and about 23 percent were new consumers, the Associated Press reported.

Despite Trump administration reductions in advertising and enrollment assistance, the pace of sign-ups is about the same as last year. Open enrollment ends Dec. 15, which is much earlier than last year.

CMS said there are no problems with the HealthCare.gov website serving 39 states, the AP reported.

-----

Bio-Engineered Mosquitoes to be Released In U.S.

Bio-engineered mosquitoes will be released in many parts of the United States next year in an attempt to reduce wild populations of mosquitoes that can transmit diseases such as Zika, yellow fever and Dengue fever.

The lab-grown male Asian Tiger mosquitoes are infected with bacteria that prevents reproduction, but does not pose a risk to other insects or animals, according to Kentucky-based MosquitoMate, US News & World Report said.

The release of the bio-engineered mosquitoes in 20 states and Washington, D.C. was approved by the Environmental Protection Agency on Nov. 3 and the program will start next summer, according to a report in the journal Nature.

Release of the mosquitoes was not approved in much of the southeastern U.S. because MosquitoMate has not yet performed field trials there. The company recently completed a successful trial in Florida and plans to submit an application to the EPA for nationwide use of its mosquitoes.

Similar projects are underway in Brazil and China, according to US News & World Report.

-----

Gene-Tweaked Skin Grafts Save Boy's Life

Experimental genetically-corrected skin grafts used on 80 percent of a boy's body saved his life, doctors say.

The 7-year-old boy in Germany had a rare genetic condition that affects development of a membrane in the top layer of skin (epidermis). People with the incurable condition, called epidermolysis bullosa, are at high risk for infections and skin cancer and many die before age 30, NBC News reported.