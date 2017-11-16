Excess Weight May Raise Rosacea Risk

By Maureen Salamon

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Dec. 15, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- The skin disorder rosacea should be added to the list of chronic diseases linked to obesity, researchers report.

Their large new study found that the risk for rosacea increases among women as weight rises.

The researchers reviewed the records of nearly 90,000 U.S. women, tracked over 14 years. They found a 48 percent higher likelihood of rosacea among those with a body mass index (BMI) greater than 35 than among women of normal weight.

A BMI of 30 or higher is considered obese. For example, a 5-foot-5-inch woman weighing 180 pounds has a BMI of 30. At the same height, someone who weighs 211 pounds has a BMI of 35.

"Particularly considering the chronic, low-grade inflammatory state associated with obesity, and also the [blood vessel] changes caused by obesity, it is not surprising obesity may increase the risk of rosacea," said study author Wen-Qing Li. He's an assistant professor of dermatology and epidemiology at Brown University in Providence, R.I.

"Our study holds general public health significance, [adding] rosacea to the list of chronic diseases associated with obesity," Li said. "A healthier weight should definitely be encouraged for general health and well-being."

Rosacea is characterized by facial redness and flushing, bumps and pimples, skin thickening and eye irritation, according to the National Rosacea Society. It's estimated to affect 16 million Americans.

The condition typically develops after age 30. Symptoms can wax and wane, varying by patient. There's no cure for rosacea, which is managed with oral and topical medications, antibiotics and laser treatments, among other therapies.

Li and his team identified more than 5,200 cases of rosacea among tens of thousands of participants in the national Nurses' Health Study. They were tracked from 1991 to 2005. Not only was the risk of rosacea markedly higher among those with BMIs above 35, but there was a trend toward higher risk for rosacea among those who had gained weight after age 18.

What's more, the likelihood of developing rosacea increased by 4 percent for every 10-pound weight gain in study participants. The researchers also noted significantly higher odds of rosacea as girth -- waist and hip measurements -- rose.