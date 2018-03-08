Collagen: ‘Fountain of Youth’ or Edible Hoax?

March 8, 2018 -- As a cosmetics sales professional in New York City, Melinda Mora has always taken painstakingly good care of her skin.

She puts on the latest serums, has skin-rejuvenating laser treatments, never leaves the house without sunscreen, and -- for the past 6 months or so -- spikes her morning smoothie each day with a hefty scoop of powdered cow, chicken, and fish collagen.

“Honestly, it doesn’t taste like anything,” she says, adding that her plump skin, stronger nails, and pain-free joints make her unusual breakfast choice worth it. “I’ve really started to notice a difference.”

For centuries, Chinese women have viewed collagen as a Fountain of Youth, routinely consuming foods like donkey skin in hopes of smoothing withered skin and preserving aging joints. In the United States, collagen became best known in the 1980s as an expensive injectable filler to plump lips and soften lines. But only in recent years, as companies have come up with more appetizing ways to take it (including fruity chews, vanilla-flavored-powders and easy-to-swallow capsules) has edible collagen begun to catch on here.

In 2018, thanks in part to a small but growing body of evidence suggesting it can improve skin, ease arthritis symptoms, promote wound healing, and fend off muscle wasting, U.S. consumers are expected to spend $122 million on collagen products. That’s up 30% from last year, according to market research firm Nutrition Business Journal.

But as it's gotten more popular, there have been questions about how well it works and concerns about its safety.

“It’s definitely among the top three products people ask me about,” says Mark Moyad, MD, director of the complementary and alternative medicine program at the University of Michigan Medical Center. “It’s also one of the most wacky and controversial.”