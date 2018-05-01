Diseases From Ticks, Mosquitoes More Than Triple

May 1, 2018 -- Diseases transmitted by ticks, fleas, and mosquitoes are becoming more dangerous and far more numerous: Between 2004 and 2016, they tripled to nearly 650,000 cases, a new CDC report finds.

The report published Tuesday says there are likely many more cases that go unreported or unrecognized.

New CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, MD, said the growing public health problem will only worsen without “major improvement” in how local, state, and federal levels work together to track, report, and control the diseases.

“Zika, West Nile, Lyme, and chikungunya -- a growing list of diseases caused by the bite of an infected mosquito, tick, or flea -- have confronted the U.S. in recent years, making a lot of people sick. And we don’t know what will threaten Americans next,” Redfield said.

Ticks, which transmit most of the diseases spread by organisms, are gaining ground in the United States. Ticks transmit Lyme infection and Rocky Mountain spotted fever, which appear to be on the rise, along with newer and deadlier infections, including Heartland and Bourbon viruses. The CDC has identified seven new germs transmitted by ticks.

Mosquitoes are a growing threat, too, causing periodic epidemics of dengue, chikungunya, West Nile, and Zika. These diseases are spread as mosquitoes expand into new territory and are brought home by travelers. Unlike tick-borne diseases, which are not infectious, mosquito-borne diseases are.

Warm weather brings out mosquitoes and triggers the northward movement of ticks, which are most prevalent in the Northeast and Upper Midwest.

These diseases are found throughout the U.S. and are resistant to control. Only one vaccine is available against yellow fever, a mosquito-borne disease that hasn’t been seen in the U.S. but could show up again, according to the CDC report.

Getting control of these tiny creatures is a challenge. And because they are carried by wild animals like rodents and birds, it is difficult if not impossible to eliminate them.

The blacklegged or deer tick is responsible for Lyme disease, which makes up more than 80% of tick-borne disease, along with anaplasmosis, babesiosis and Powassan virus. The tick’s range is expanding south and westward, although it is still concentrated in the Northeast and Upper Midwest.