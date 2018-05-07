To Repel Ticks, Try Insecticide-Treated Clothes

FRIDAY, May 25, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Outdoor enthusiasts: Here's a bit of good tick-fighting news just in time for Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer.

A new U.S. government study confirms that insecticide-treated clothes marketed for preventing tick-borne ills do, in fact, thwart the pests.

In lab tests of clothes bought from one manufacturer, researchers found that the garments either quickly caused ticks to fall off, or rendered them unable to bite.

The study involved three types of ticks that, in the United States, are major carriers of disease -- including Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and what's known as southern tick-associated rash illness, or STARI.

The clothes were pretreated with permethrin, a synthetic form of an insect-thwarting compound from the chrysanthemum flower. It's used in insecticide sprays and shampoos and creams that treat lice and scabies.

Several companies already market permethrin-treated shirts, pants, socks and other clothing, as a way to ward off disease-transmitting pests. The new study adds to evidence that the garments are indeed toxic to ticks, according to senior researcher Lars Eisen, of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"All tested tick species and life stages experienced the 'hot-foot' effect after coming into contact with permethrin-treated clothing," Eisen said.

That, he explained, made the ticks drop off of "vertically oriented" clothes -- which would simulate a pair of pants when a person is standing.

In addition, Eisen said, when the ticks were in contact with the clothes for up to five minutes, they lost their ability to move normally -- and to bite.

There are still questions, he noted, including what types of clothing offer the best protection in the real world.

The CDC already recommends permethrin as one tactic for avoiding tick bites. It says that people can "treat clothing and gear, such as boots, pants, socks and tents, with products containing 0.5 percent permethrin."

The agency further says that "pretreated clothing is available and may be protective longer."

Thomas Mather is director of the University of Rhode Island's Center for Vector-Borne Disease and its TickEncounter Resource Center.