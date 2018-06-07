Tips and Tricks For Tick Prevention

June 21, 2018 -- With tick populations and tick-borne diseases on the rise, some people are turning to unconventional methods of prevention.

In one Pennsylvania town, they’re trying opossums.

The Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Stroudsburg says that many people have requested opossums to release into their yards. The popular program got started in 2016.

“Opossums not only eat a lot of dead things, but they really love to eat ticks,” says Kathy Uhler, director of the center. “One of these opossums can eat up to 5,000 ticks a year. In the 38 years I’ve been working with them, I have never seen one tick, louse, or flea on an opossum. They are meticulously clean.”

Pennsylvania leads the nation in confirmed cases of Lyme disease.

“Lots of people pick the opossums up on the side of the road and call us. A lot of times they’ll go ahead and put them into their yards. It makes them feel good that they’re releasing tick control into their yard, and since there aren’t any diseases that people can get from opossums, there really is no downside,” Uhler says.

Experts, however, warn that opossums can still be dangerous to humans.

“Although generally gentle and placid, opossums have 50 teeth and will use them to protect themselves, or their young. So avoid close encounters,” the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife advises.

Uhler says the center takes in around 75 to 100 opossums per year. The only requirements for having one released at a home are an acre of land, no cats, and minimal car traffic.

“People tend to kill all the predators around their houses, and then they wonder why they have diseases. Our bigger point is to get people to allow that balance,” Uhler says.

Tick tubes are another method gaining traction in the Northeast as a method of tick prevention.

Available pre-made or to make on your own, these small tubes are filled with insecticide-soaked cotton and placed in areas where mice run around. White-footed mice, which are major carriers of deer ticks, remove the cotton from the tube and build nests with it. The laced cotton kills any ticks on the mice.