Study: You're Probably Not Using Enough Sunscreen

WEDNESDAY, July 25, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Many people apply sunscreen too thinly, and that could mean far less sun protection than they hoped for, new research shows.

So, it might be a good idea to use sunscreens with a higher sun-protection factor (SPF) to begin with, the British researchers advised.

"What this research shows is that the way sunscreen is applied plays an important role in determining how effective it is," said study author Antony Young of King's College London.

In its study, Young's team assessed DNA damage skin samples from 16 fair-skinned people who used different amounts of sunscreen. The skin samples were exposed to levels of ultraviolet (UV) light similar to that occurring during a day out in the sun, or during a long beach vacation.

The study showed that typical amounts of SPF 50 sunscreen applied by people -- less than the recommended coverage manufacturers use to determine their SPF rating -- provided only a maximum of 40 percent of the expected protection from the sun's harmful rays.

The research showed that even at thinner applications, sunscreen did prevent at least some UV damage to exposed skin. But that level of protection rose as the amount of sunscreen applied reached manufacturer-recommended levels.

However, "given that most people don't use sunscreens as tested by manufacturers, it's better for people to use a much higher SPF than they think is necessary," Young said in a university news release.

One U.S. dermatologist said the findings are in line with the advice he gives to his patients.

"Dermatologists typically instruct patients that they should use sunscreens of SPF 30 and above, because if they use an SPF 15 on vacation they are likely only getting a third to one-half of the SPF protection as specified on the label," said Dr. Scott Flugman. He's a dermatologist at Northwell Health's Huntington Hospital in Huntington, N.Y.

But even if applied more thinly than recommended, high-SPF sunscreen provides "significant protection from DNA damage, even though this sunscreen dose was much less protective than the heavier applications," he said.