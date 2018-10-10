Don't Want Rosacea? Drinking Coffee Might Help

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 17, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Contrary to popular belief, new research suggests that drinking coffee might be a good prescription for avoiding the unsightly skin condition known as rosacea.

The finding is based on an analysis of rosacea risk and dietary habits among nearly 83,000 women who were enrolled in a national nurses' study between 1991 and 2005.

And it appears to challenge longstanding wisdom that those who struggle with rosacea should avoid both caffeine and hot drinks of any kind.

"In our study, we found that consuming caffeine from coffee may protect against the risk of developing rosacea," said study author Wen-Qing Li.

But the study did not prove that coffee causes rosacea risk to drop.

Li is an assistant professor of dermatology and epidemiology at Brown University in Providence, R.I.

Rosacea is a common chronic inflammatory condition that affects the face in the form of flushing and blushing, and sometimes acne-like bumps. Former President Bill Clinton struggles with the disease, while Britain's Princess Diana had rosacea, too.

As to how much caffeine would be needed to reduce rosacea risk, Li said that coffee drinkers who consumed as little as 100 milligrams (mg) of caffeine a day saw a 4 percent drop in rosacea risk.

And those who consumed four or more servings of coffee a day saw a "significant" drop in rosacea risk when compared with those who consumed less than one cup a month, the researchers found.

But calculating serving size can be tricky. The Mayo Clinic notes that an 8-ounce cup of coffee typically contains between 95 mg and 165 mg of caffeine, while the study team indicates that one would need to drink at least two servings of coffee a day to reach the 100 mg threshold.

On the other hand, the Center for Science in the Public Interest points out that a single 20-ounce "venti" serving of Starbucks Blonde Roast coffee contains about 475 mg of caffeine, while a single "large" 20-ounce serving of Dunkin' Donuts coffee with Turbo Shot contains about 400 mg.