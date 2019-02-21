FDA Proposes Major Changes to Sunscreen Rules

Among the concerns are that oxybenzone ''is absorbed through the skin to a greater extent than previously understood," the rule says. There are questions about is potential to be an endocrine disrupter, a chemical that can cause cancer, birth defects, and other developmental disorders Nearly all of the 12 have limited or no data about their absorption, the FDA says.

Several sunscreen makers did not respond to requests for comment. The Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) says: ''We look forward to submitting comments and continuing the dialogue with FDA to reinforce the safety and efficacy of sunscreens." The industry group, which represents over-the-counter product manufacturers, notes that ''sunscreens save lives, that's why millions of Americans use sunscreen products on a daily basis.''

During the interim between the proposal and the final ruling, the association urges consumers to continue using sunscreens on the market.

"It's about time the FDA regulated sunscreens more and made it easier for consumers to understand the options," says Michele S. Green, MD, a Manhattan dermatologist. She reviewed the new proposed rules.

"A lot of companies are going to go nuts," she predicts, since many manufacturers include the 12 ingredients for which more data is called for. Meanwhile, she will tell her patients not to panic and not to throw away sunscreens. If they are worried, they should look for products with the two ingredients deemed safe by the FDA for now, she says.

But Henry W. Lim, MD, a dermatologist at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit and spokesperson for the American Academy of Dermatologists, says the research to date doesn’t show problems with chemical sunscreens. Lim has done consulting for various sunscreen makers.

While the academy generally supports many of the proposed changes, he says the main challenge to him is the proposal for more data on the 12 ingredients to show they are safe and effective.

"We have not seen any significant problems, health effects with sunscreens including endocrine effects," Lim says.

The concern that oxybenzone, a popular ingredient, may be an endocrine disrupter, is primarily based on animal studies, he says. Research on people does not demonstrate problems with endocrine disruption with oxybenzone use.