Warming Planet Ups Risk of Deadly Tick-Borne Fever

Nov. 16, 2020 -- Climate change, already linked to more frequent wildfires, longer droughts, and more tropical storms, may also increase the risk of getting the potentially deadly tick-borne disease known as Rocky Mountain spotted fever, new research suggests.

When temperatures rise, the brown dog tick, which carries the bacteria causing the disease, is more than twice as likely to shift its feeding preference from dogs to humans, say researchers from the University of California, Davis. They will present the research today at the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene annual meeting.

"That risk [of contracting the disease] may increase as climate change causes us to have more frequent hot weather environments," says researcher Laura Backus, a UC Davis graduate student.

Rocky Mountain spotted fever, spread by various types of ticks in the U.S., has a fatality rate of 30% and can kill quickly if it’s not treated within a 5-day window after symptoms appear, the CDC says. Among the symptoms are fever, rash, severe headache, swelling around the eyes and back of the hands, and stomach issues such as vomiting or nausea.

A blood test can help to make the diagnosis. It’s usually treated with the antibiotic doxycycline for 5-7 days.

Cases of Rocky Mountain spotted fever and related diseases, known collectively as spotted fever rickettsiosis, have increased greatly over the last 20 years. In 2000, 495 cases were reported in the U.S.; by 2017, the total was more than 6,000. Cases in 2018 declined somewhat, the CDC says.