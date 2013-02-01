Japanese Scientists Discover New Disease Carried by Ticks

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Oct. 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Scientists in Japan have discovered yet another tick-borne virus that can make people sick.

The Yezo virus is transmitted by tick bites, and triggers fever and a reduction in blood platelets and white blood cells.

"At least seven people have been infected with this new virus in Japan since 2014, but, so far, no deaths have been confirmed," said Keita Matsuno, a virologist at Hokkaido University International Institute for Zoonosis Control.

"It's very likely that the disease is found beyond Hokkaido, so we need to urgently investigate its spread," Matsuno said in a university news release.

In 2019, a 41-year-old man was hospitalized with fever and leg pain after possibly being bitten by a tick while walking in a local forest in Hokkaido. He was treated and discharged from the hospital after two weeks, but tests showed he had not been infected with any known viruses carried by ticks in the region.