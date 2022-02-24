A moist, disembodied finger floating in a petri dish is the latest biohybrid advance, a technology that fuses biological and non-biological materials together.

University of Tokyo scientists debuted the artificial finger, claiming it could be the first use of a living skin equivalent grafted onto a working robot. Beyond its realistic appearance, the finger is also water-repellent and self-healing which allows it to approximate the qualities of a human limb, the report in the science journal Matter noted.

“Our goal is to develop robots that are truly human-like.” University of Tokyo professor and lead author of the study, Shoji Takeuchi said in an email to Medscape Medical News.

“We think that the only way to achieve an appearance that can be mistaken for a human being is to cover it with the same material as a human being.”

Getting Under the Skin

Previous attempts to dress up robots with more human-like derma used silicon rubber materials, but they proved to be a poor substitute, lacking in realistic tone, texture and functionality.