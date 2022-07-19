Cream May Restore Skin Pigmentation in People With Vitiligo

MONDAY, Oct. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For the millions of people who live with vitiligo, a disease that robs the skin of its natural color, a newly approved cream called ruxolitinib (Opzelura) is quickly becoming a game changer.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved ruxolitinib for vitiligo in people aged 12 and older in July. The drug, part of a class known as Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, targets JAK, a molecule involved in the development and progression of vitiligo.

About half of folks with vitiligo who used the cream got 75% or more pigment back on the face and 50% or more pigment back on their whole body after a year of use, the study found. More than one-third of adults and more than 50% of adolescents in the study said their vitiligo was no longer noticeable or a lot less noticeable after a year.

"This is a major milestone as ruxolitinib cream is the first treatment that's FDA approved to re-pigment patients with vitiligo," said study author Dr. David Rosmarin, a dermatologist and vice chair for education and research in the department of dermatology at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.