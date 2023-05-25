Tick-Borne Powassan Virus Can Kill -- How to Protect Yourself

THURSDAY, May 25, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Robert Weymouth, 58, of Portland, Maine, died this year because of a tick bite.



You've likely heard of Lyme disease and the problems it can cause when passed to a human through the bite of a deer tick. But Lyme isn’t the only tick-borne illness in the woods.

Powassan virus -- a rare and untreatable infection -- is also transmitted by ticks. That's the bite that led to fatal complications in the case of this Maine truck driver.

Weymouth -- the third Powassan death since 2015 in Maine and the first this year -- likely contracted the virus in the state, according to Maine's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He developed neurological symptoms and died in the hospital.

His widow, Annemarie Weymouth, is now warning others about protecting themselves from the illness.

"He was in there, but he couldn't move his body. He could point to words on a board. He pointed to 'scared,' 'afraid,' 'frustrated,'" Weymouth told CBS News.