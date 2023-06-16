FDA Warns of Tattoo Ink Tied to Dangerous Infections

June 16, 2023 – The FDA draft guidance released this week on possible contamination of tattoo ink was not concerning Whitney Donohue, 34, owner of Forget Me Not Tattoo in Billings, MT.
“I get our ink directly through the manufacturer – not at a store or through Amazon or eBay,” she said. “You never know if it’s going to be repackaged.”
Tattoo artists themselves, she said, regulate the quality of ink they use.
Still, the threat is real, said Bruce Brod, MD, a clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Pennsylvania Health System. “I've seen several different infections from tattooing, and they are from organisms that tend to contaminate things in damp, liquid-type environments.”
The FDA released the new draft guidance Monday aiming to reduce the use of pathogen-contaminated tattoo ink, which can cause stubborn infections that are especially hard to treat, dermatologists said.
“Tattooing involves puncturing the epidermis about 100 times per second with needles and depositing ink 1.5 to 2 millimeters below the surface of the skin, deep into the dermis,” the guidance states. “Contaminated tattoo ink can cause infections and serious injuries. Because these inks are injected, pathogens or other harmful substances in these inks can travel from the injection site through the blood and lymphatic systems to other parts of the body.”
The guidance comes as body art continues to get more popular. According to a 2019 poll, 30% of Americans had at least one tattoo – up from 21% in 2012. Forty percent of people 18-34 and 36% of those ages 35-54 had at least one tattoo. And though they are commonplace, tattoos come with medical risks that should be known beforehand, doctors said.
Commonly reported symptoms of tattoo ink-associated infections include rashes, blisters, painful nodules, and severe abscesses. One of the most common bacteria found in contaminated tattoo ink is nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM), which is related to the bacteria that causes tuberculosis and can be found in soil and water.
The guidance lists several unsanitary manufacturing conditions that may lead to ink contamination, including:
- Preparing or packing of tattoo inks in facilities that are hard to sanitize, such as carpeted areas
- Ink or ink components left uncovered, especially near open air ducts
- Unsanitary mixing of tattoo inks, including with unclean utensils or containers
- Lack of appropriate attire by staff, failure to use hairnets, lab coats, aprons, gowns, masks, or gloves
“Infections will often spread along the drainage channels in the skin and create squiggly, uneven lines of big red, lumpy nodules,” Brod said.
Between 2003 and 2023, there were 18 recalls of tattoo inks that were contaminated with various microorganisms, according to the FDA. In May 2019, the FDA issued a safety alert advising consumers, tattoo artists, and retailers to avoid using or selling certain tattoo inks contaminated with microorganisms.
Reputable ink manufacturers use a process called gamma radiation, which refers to electromagnetic radiation of high frequencies to kill microorganisms in the ink and its packaging.
Most of the trustworthy, high-quality ink manufacturers are well-known among tattoo artists, Donohue said.
While she has seen customers with sensitive skin have allergic reactions, she has not seen someone come back with an infection in her 9 years working in the tattoo industry.
Because tattoo ink is considered a cosmetic product, there is not much regulatory oversight involved, which means the sterility and quality of ingredients vary, said Teo Soleymani, MD, an assistant clinical professor of dermatology and dermatological surgery at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine.
“Cosmeceuticals aren’t regulated by the FDA like prescription medication,” he said. “What we've seen many times is inadvertent contamination during the application process or contamination while the inks are being made.”
In years past, unclean needles spreading hepatitis and HIV were more of a concern, but those rates have dropped significantly, Soleymani said.
The infections that have increased are from rare bacteria that exist in stagnant water. And they are injected into a part of the body that allows them to evade the immune system, he said: shallow enough that there aren’t many associated blood vessels, but not still below the layer of skin that gets sloughed off every 28 days.
Sometimes, antibiotics alone won’t cut it, and the tattoo will require surgical removal.
“The aesthetic you were going for has to be not only removed, but you're left with a surgical scar,” Soleymani said. “Tattoos can be beautiful, but they can come with unwanted visitors that can cause months of misery.”