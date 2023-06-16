FDA Warns of Tattoo Ink Tied to Dangerous Infections

June 16, 2023 – The FDA draft guidance released this week on possible contamination of tattoo ink was not concerning Whitney Donohue, 34, owner of Forget Me Not Tattoo in Billings, MT.

“I get our ink directly through the manufacturer – not at a store or through Amazon or eBay,” she said. “You never know if it’s going to be repackaged.”

Tattoo artists themselves, she said, regulate the quality of ink they use.

Still, the threat is real, said Bruce Brod, MD, a clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Pennsylvania Health System. “I've seen several different infections from tattooing, and they are from organisms that tend to contaminate things in damp, liquid-type environments.”

The FDA released the new draft guidance Monday aiming to reduce the use of pathogen-contaminated tattoo ink, which can cause stubborn infections that are especially hard to treat, dermatologists said.

“Tattooing involves puncturing the epidermis about 100 times per second with needles and depositing ink 1.5 to 2 millimeters below the surface of the skin, deep into the dermis,” the guidance states. “Contaminated tattoo ink can cause infections and serious injuries. Because these inks are injected, pathogens or other harmful substances in these inks can travel from the injection site through the blood and lymphatic systems to other parts of the body.”