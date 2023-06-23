Adele's Fungal Infection Has People Talking About Jock Itch

June 21, 2023 – Under the bright lights of the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, singer and songwriter Adele took a moment from her performance to connect with her audience. Famous for her powerful vocals with a tinge of rasp and for her soulful song choices, Adele's on-stage conversation turned to what is under her Spanx.

The popular shaping briefs and leggings are designed to help smooth out any bumps, ensuring clothes fit well. But under the bright lights of her Weekends With Adele residency, the vocalist said, "I sweat a lot and it doesn't go anywhere. So I basically sit in my own sweat."

The result, she says, is her doctor diagnosed her with jock itch affecting her upper thighs, buttocks, and lower abdomen. "It's a bit crude," Adele said. "I never knew it existed."

Caused by a fungus, infections like these start itchy rashes that thrive in warm, moist places on the body. The rash might be shaped like a ring and is also called tinea cruris. People who sweat a lot, like athletes or performers, are more likely to get this, although it can affect anyone where skin rubs against skin.