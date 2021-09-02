Radically Accepting Life With Psoriasis

Daisy Mack's father always repeated a simple mantra: “You can only be you.”

She never really understood what he meant until after he died. “There were 6 weeks between my father's funeral and the beginning of COVID in 2019,” says Mack, a personal health coach in Los Angeles.

“I was so exhausted. I had absolutely no energy, and one day I woke up and thought, 'I only have energy just to be me.' I finally understood it.”

It was a watershed moment for Mack, who had lived with high levels of stress and psoriasis her whole life. She knew she couldn't continue working in the exhausting world of music industry promotion and be well.

“I had put so much effort into my future goals that I was never really accepting myself in the present, and that's where all the beauty and power lies,” Mack says. “If you start being yourself in the now, your future will take care of itself.”

What she is describing is the simple, yet difficult, act of radical acceptance.

“Radical acceptance is accepting what is, just as it is, in the moment,” says Jennifer Taitz, PsyD, assistant clinical professor in psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles. “With any health condition, the judging or physically tensing around it can make it so much worse. Radical acceptance can make it a little bit easier by not worrying about anything but this moment or expecting it to get worse.”

Radical acceptance can help in big ways, like coming to terms with the diagnosis of psoriasis or another chronic illness. It also can benefit you in smaller ways, like managing the stress of a flare.