Picking out what you wear each day -- and even the sheets you slip into at night -- sounds pretty simple. But when you have psoriasis, there's more to it. Anything that touches your skin needs a bit more thought, since you want to do whatever you can to not irritate your skin and make your psoriasis worse.

Best Fabrics for Psoriasis

The first thing to look for when buying clothing or bedding is the texture of the fabric.

“You want to go with the smoothest and softest fabrics possible,” says Steven Daveluy, MD, Associate Professor and Program Director of Dermatology at Wayne State University in Dearborn, Michigan. “So 100% cotton is always nice because cotton fabric is very soft generally. Silk, of course, is another good choice because silk can be very soft and tends not to cause irritation to the skin.”

Temperature is another key factor.

“Because heat can make any itching feel worse, cooler fabric choices, like cotton, silk, and linen might be more comfortable for a patient with psoriasis than a warmer fabric like flannel,” says Allix Charles, MD, Department Chair of DuPage Medical Group - Dermatology in Hinsdale, Illinois.

While sheets made of cotton, silk, or linen are common, bamboo is a newer entrant in the field of soft bedding.

"I’ve only heard about it in the last few years,” Daveluy says. “It’s fabric made from bamboo, and it’s very, very smooth. If you look microscopically at the fibers, they’re incredibly smooth.

“They have almost no braiding at the edges or little things that can stick off and kind of irritate and rub your skin, versus synthetic fabrics, which tend to give us more problems with sort of being stiff. And if they start to, at the microscopic level, get little breaks and fray, think about little, tiny pieces of plastic poking your skin. Those can be more irritating.”

Thread count is another important factor when you’re shopping for comfortable sheets -- the higher, the better. Cotton sheets can range from 200 to 400. Bamboo ranges from 300 to 500. The average linen sheet has a thread count of only 80 to 140.

In addition to smooth, breathable, light fabrics that limit friction with your skin, turning your thermostat down to a cool temperature can help you get a good night’s sleep. That’s because it can keep you from sweating, which can trigger itching.